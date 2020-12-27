https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitalism-socialism-americans-democrat/2020/12/27/id/1003229

The Democrat-socialist movement is not catching on as 75% of American voters prefer capitalism over socialism, and just 11% prefer socialism, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll.

“Polls depend on who you’re asking,” according to former Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., campaign staffer Tezlyn Figaro, who noted The Guardian polling showed voters preferred socialism.

She was speaking on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Rasmussen Reports tends to be a more Republican-leaning pollster.

Figaro noted, while the divided country will remain, a moderate Joe Biden was the choice of the American people – and, she added, Biden is supporting college tuition and debt assistance, which should now be viewed as a moderate Democrat position under the Biden administration.

“This is about Joe Biden actually doing what he promised,” she said.

This all comes as President Donald Trump is pushing $2,000 stimulus checks – with the support of Democrats and progressives like Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. – against the will of the GOP’s fiscal conservatives in Congress.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Dec. 3-6 by Rasmussen Reports with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

