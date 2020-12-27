https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rep-mo-brooks-will-join-fox-friends-discuss-growing-effort-reject-fraudulent-election-results/

Rep. Mo Brooks will join FOX and Friends on Monday morning to discuss the growing effort in Congress to reject the fraudulent electoral college vote.

Rep. Brooks has led the efforts in the House to reject the fraudulent 2020 election results.

Brooks promised to confront the fraudulent election when Congress convenes in 2021.

Earlier this month Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and 18 House colleagues sent a letter to Mitch McConnel, Nancy Pelosi, and various House and Senate chairs requesting fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th Electoral College vote submissions.

Mo Brooks will be on tomorrow morning.

TUNE IN: I’ll join @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 7:15 am ET to discuss the growing effort to reject electoral college votes on Jan 6th from states with badly flawed election systems! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 28, 2020

