https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/531733-toomey-trump-will-be-remembered-for-chaos-and-misery-and-erratic

Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) on Sunday urged President Trump Donald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE to sign the coronavirus aid package that has passed Congress, warning the president’s legacy is at stake.

“You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re president of the United States,” Toomey said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think the COVID relief measures are really, really important.”

“In my state, as in many other states, we have governors who are closing down businesses again,” he added.

Toomey called it a “hopeful sign” that Trump has not yet vetoed the bill passed by Congress even as he has demanded larger direct payments of $2,000 to Americans.

The Pennsylvania senator suggested that the president was thinking of his legacy with the demand, but said “[h]e’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”

“I understand the president would like to send bigger checks to everybody …I think what he ought to do is sign this bill and then make the case,” Toomey said. “I don’t agree with $2,000 to people who have had no lost income whatsoever, but the president’s free to make that case.”

Also asked about Trump’s recent round of presidential pardons, Toomey said former national security adviser Michael Flynn was the victim of prosecutorial misconduct and it was “perfectly legitimate to pardon him.”

However, he said that in “some of these other cases we have tax fraud, bank fraud, witness tampering, obstruction of justice,” in an apparent reference to former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTrump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons include former officer who released police dog on man Paul Manafort: Handmaiden to dictators MORE. Toomey compared the pardons to President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonJoe Biden’s continued ‘Russian misinformation’ defense of Hunter is conspiracy-level laughable GOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘This is rotten to the core’ Trump’s pardons expose another gap in US legal system MORE’s pardon of financier and Democratic donor Marc Rich.

“It is legal, it is constitutional but I think it’s a misuse of the power,” Toomey said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

