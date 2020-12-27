https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roger-stone-pardon-elites-divide/2020/12/27/id/1003232

The divide in America is not left versus right, but insiders against the outsider, President Donald Trump, according to former Republican strategist Roger Stone.

“Things in Washington — things in the country — cannot be viewed through the prism of Republican versus Democrat,” Stone told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “That’s not the divide in America.

“The divide is among the elites and the insiders and an outsider. The reason that the deeply embedded, permanent political establishment in Washington in both parties hates Donald Trump is because he’s uncontrollable.

“He’s his own man. He will always do what’s best for the American people first. He can’t be bought. He can’t be bullied. He can’t be squeezed. He’s a guy of enormous courage, and they hate that.”

Stone was speaking just days after receiving a presidential pardon and will lead him to suing the Justice Department and FBI for damages.

“I thank God for my freedom,” Stone told host John Catsimatidis, adding “unfortunately we have a broken and highly politicized Justice Department.”

“I lost everything in this fight because I refused to cooperate and bear false witness against the president,” he continued.

“I lost my home. I lost my meager savings. I lost a little college fund I put aside to send my grandchildren to college. I lost most of my insurance. I was gagged for 16 months. I couldn’t even make a living.”

