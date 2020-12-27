http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2NJ0ckWBiks/

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump was being “unbelievably cruel” by not signing the coronavirus stimulus bill into law.

Sanders said, “What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel. Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They’re going to be evicted from their apartments because the eviction moratorium is ending. We’re looking to get the vaccines distributed to tens of millions of people. This president is diddling around, and he may actually veto it. Given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we need $2,000 out to every working-class individual in this country, 500 bucks for their kid. You can’t diddle around with the bill. Sign the bill, Mr. President, and then Monday, Tuesday, we can pass a $2,000 direct payment to the working families of this country.”

He added, “Suddenly because we have an extraordinary narcissist, pathologically narcissist in the White House, he said, ‘I know there were intense negotiations. You passed a $908 billion bill. It has extending unemployment and this that and everything else, but you know what, I decided I’ll jump into the game, and I want $2,000.’ I want $2,000. The American people want $2,000. They need it given the economic crisis. The president needs to sign that bill today, right now, or else the suffering in this country will be immense, and then we can immediately deal with the $2,000.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

