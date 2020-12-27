http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i_Oq57zM3hQ/

Senator Pat Toomey (R- PA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” President Donald Trump should accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

Toomey said, “I think the president should accept the outcome of the election.”

He added, “He had every right to challenge these votes, he had every right to recounts and to litigate. He has done all of those things in my state of Pennsylvania. He’s drawn conservative Republican judges who’ve dismissed these cases for a lack of any credible evidence.”

