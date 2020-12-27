Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell recently released a massive 270 page document to Zenger News including affidavits, evidence and testimony from many witnesses and sources detailing alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

Powell has been on the frontlines of fighting the alleged fraud in the 2020 election, bringing many serious accusations to the table.

Zenger wrote, “Powell contends that documents in the binder prove direct foreign interference and fraud tainted the Nov. 3 presidential election, and that President Donald Trump was re-elected. The entire binder is reproduced here for exclusively.”

Check out some of the findings below:

Table of contents:

“Iranian Advanced Persistent Threat Actor Identified Obtaining Voter Registration Data:

The document details “errors” found in the Election Management logs.

“Offshore leaks database” involving Dominion Voting Systems.

Part 13: “Swiss and Aussies find a critical flaw in Scytl software that the US ignores.

These were just a few of the many issues touched on in the bombshell report. Check out the 270 page document via Zenger News here.

