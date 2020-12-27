https://www.oann.com/south-africas-total-covid-19-cases-cross-1-million-mark-amid-second-wave/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-africas-total-covid-19-cases-cross-1-million-mark-amid-second-wave

December 27, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.

The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Alison Williams)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

