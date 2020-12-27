https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/27/super-gonorrhea-now-reportedly-spreading-in-the-u-s-and-its-being-blamed-on-covid-19/

We have one week to go in 2020 and then we open Twitter and see that “super gonorrhea” is trending:

“Super gonorrhea” is trending and I must say, the 2020 writers really need to narrow down the plot lines. — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) December 27, 2020

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop:

When you hop on Twitter and see Super Gonorrhea trending. pic.twitter.com/9uy4df4Ueh — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 27, 2020

Apparently, it’s being blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic:

And the overuse of antibiotics as doctors try to keep people from, you know, dying:

Overuse of antibiotics for COVID-19 to blame in ‘super gonorrhea’ spike https://t.co/gWUloGZwfM pic.twitter.com/b6WcI3HP34 — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2020

But is “spreading like wildfire” worse or better than “spreading like Covid-19”?

ok … setting aside the very shocking news of a super gonorrhea … couldn’t we just say its spreading like COVID-19 at this point? https://t.co/z48r3ZaXfW — Robert Baldwin III (@rbaldwiniii) December 27, 2020

Maybe 2021 will be normal? Hopefully?

*opens Twitter* Reads: “Trending. Super Gonorrhea” *closes Twitter* — Mike Cherry (@MikeCherryWMUR) December 27, 2020

Super Gonorrhea? These comic book nerds have officially run out of ideas. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 27, 2020

I wasn’t ready to see Super Gonorrhea trending… 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) December 27, 2020

I don’t read comic books, is Super Gonorrhea in the DC or Marvel Universe? — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 27, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

