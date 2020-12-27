https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/27/super-gonorrhea-now-reportedly-spreading-in-the-u-s-and-its-being-blamed-on-covid-19/

We have one week to go in 2020 and then we open Twitter and see that “super gonorrhea” is trending:

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Apparently, it’s being blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic:

And the overuse of antibiotics as doctors try to keep people from, you know, dying:

But is “spreading like wildfire” worse or better than “spreading like Covid-19”?

Maybe 2021 will be normal? Hopefully?

***

