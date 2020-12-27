https://newspushed.com/the-squad-greedy-self-righteous-democrats-licking-their-chops-at-more-pork/

On Tuesday, “Squad” members Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought they could get cute and it blew up in their faces. For some reason Democrats thought they could keep all their pork in exchange for a bigger bribe. It didn’t work.

The pork stays in

Considering that she’s Muslim, Rashida Tlaib sure loves pork. When she heard the president’s warning that he would ax the Covid relief bill, she didn’t hear a word about the wasteful spending in foreign countries.

The only words that made it into what she calls a brain were the ones about increasing the checks to ordinary Americans. Her squadmate AOC rushed to jump on the bandwagon instantly assuming that all Democrats need to do is throw more money at the problem.

Democrats simply don’t know how to do math. They rushed to boost the covid relief checks up to 2,000 for every American without batting an eye. They simply added it to the bottom line price tag. They missed the whole point that the president was trying to make.

The $600 Americans were to get in the original deal was simply the pile of crumbs left after the bulk of the money disappeared overseas for Democrat pet projects. All the wasteful pork needs to go or it will never get past the president’s desk.

Democrats thought they could force all the pork through by bribing Americans with cash. In order to make the president sign it, they attached it to the bill which funds the government.

After the way they have treated President Donald Trump, they expect him to cave in to their demands and cut his own throat. He isn’t about to make things any easier on the Deep State. Not to mention the slap in the face this is to American citizens.

The scheme fell flat

Even before Americans could get outraged, Congress shot themselves in the foot. The entire pork laden package, tied to the spending bill which was booby trapped with the infamous Big Tech protecting “section 230,” is on its way to the president’s desk. When the going gets tough, the tough go golfing.

President Trump will be spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago and the Democrats can twist in the wind for all he cares. Let Biden lay awake at night figuring out how to fix the mess, after he figures out how he’s going to break through military security at the White House to usurp the Oval Office. President Trump is planning on the best way to save the American Constitution and our way of life along with it. The last thing he cares about is transgender aid in Pakistan.

As reported by CNBC, the “last-minute effort to save the deal” by Democrats by increasing the bribe figure to $2,000 in line with the president’s remarks, “Republicans in the chamber tried to get Congress to revisit the foreign aid aspects of the spending package.”

In English, that means Republicans reminded the Democrats that they still had .9 trillion to work with so they had to slice the pork out from somewhere in order to come up with 2k for each American. “Both moves, which took place in a brief pro forma session, failed.”

Democrats intend to craft yet another pork filled package as a third relief bill. If he manages to stay out of prison and illegally drag President Donald Trump out of the White House, Joe Biden promises to “present his plan early next year.”

