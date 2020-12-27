https://www.lifezette.com/2020/12/tom-selleck-leaves-2020-tip-at-restaurant-to-spread-christmas-cheer/

The Hollywood star Tom Selleck decided to spread some Christmas joy this week by leaving a $2020 tip at a restaurant.

This was revealed by Donnie Wahlberg, Selleck’s “Blue Bloods” costar. He took to Twitter to confirm that Selleck recently left a $2,020 tip on a $204.68 bill at Elio’s restaurant in New York City.

“I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” tweeted Wahlberg. “Love ya dad. I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU. #spreadloveandlovewillspread.”

I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad. ❤️ I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020

Wahlberg also shared photos confirming that Selleck had left the tip along with a note that included a special message to the restaurant servers. He also made a point of giving a shoutout to Wahlberg.

“For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020,” wrote Selleck, 75. “Thank you all.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy participated in the 2020 Tip Challenge, which originally began in Michigan, back in January. The couple left a $2,020 tip for a server at IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois before repeating this incredible act of generosity last month at Marshland restaurant in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Wahlberg explained to People Magazine that Selleck had kept what he had done secret from him for weeks.

“Tom never mentioned it to me,” he said. “We’ve done three [Blue Bloods] dinner scenes since he did it and he never told me.”

However, keeping this kind of thing a secret is not out of character for Selleck.

“I’m a fairly private person,” he said earlier this year. “And I’ve always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It’s always about them.”

When he’s not filming “Blue Bloods,” Selleck can typically be found on his Ventura, California ranch with his wife of 34 years, Jillie. “My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” he said. These days, Selleck is feeling grateful for a decades long career and a loving family. “I’m proud of my work, I still love what I do, and I have my family,” said Selleck. “I’ve been enormously fortunate.”

