https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-chides-fashion-media-for-ignoring-first-lady_3633360.html

Trump Christmas Day chided major fashion media for not covering First lady Melania Trump over the past four years. He called Melania the greatest of all the time and the magazines fake news.

“The greatest of all time. Fake News! ” Trump said in his retweet of a Breitbart News report on the first lady’s apparel.

According to the New York Post, Trump complained in the week that fashion magazines such as Vogue have never covered Melania Trump, and not a single major fashion magazine has ever featured the former model on their cover in Trump’s presidency.

But according to the Daily Mail, Michelle Obama has featured on fashion covers 12 times in her 8 years of being the first lady, two of them being Vogue.

In the report that the president retweeted with a comment on Melania as “The greatest of all time,” the conservative media pictured Melania “in a sleek ensemble with knockout thigh-high leather boots” when the president and the first lady leaving the White House for Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, on Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The boots that feature “a four-inch heel and all the allure that Mrs. Trump has become known for” paired with “a double-breasted cascading back wool coat by Azzedine Alaïa” matched with “a pair of jet black rectangular sunglasses, similar to those made by Balenciaga,” Breitbart depicted.

Melania Trump was a professional fashion model before she became the first lady and was on the cover of Vogue in 2005 for a Christian Dior wedding dress.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump take the stage on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a “Salute to America” celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On July 4, 2019, Melania appeared in a timeless white striped dress from Carolina Herrera, which features multi-colored stripes, an oversized tie fastening, and a flared skirt that hits the calves.

But Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour suggested that she’s not interested in having Melania Trump appear on the cover as first lady, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile a profile of Kamala Harris made to the April 2018 issue of the magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

