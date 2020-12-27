https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe966509cd48c07ede6d911
ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season, as the birth of Jesus Christ reminds us, to count our blessings. | Politics…
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said that American special operations forces will likely be the “last out” of Afghanistan….
(CNBC) — President Donald Trump signed a massive coronavirus relief and government funding package into law Sunday, days after he sent Washington into a panic by suggesting he could veto the bill. He…
Democrats won the White House but are alarmed at the political power of Trump’s populist economic platform, says the Washington Post….
Fauci said that he took his first dose of the vaccine last week and experienced few side effects, other than a “little bit of an ache in my arm that lasted maybe 24 hours.”…