https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/531771-trump-to-hold-rally-in-georgia-ahead-of-senate-runoffs

President TrumpDonald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE on Sunday announced plans to hold a rally in Georgia to garner support for the Republican candidates the day before the state’s two Senate runoffs.

The president tweeted on Sunday that he will head to Georgia on Monday, Jan. 4, to host a rally backing Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerBiden on working with Senate Republicans: ‘I’ll never publicly embarrass them’ GOP seeks to avoid messy Trump fight over Electoral College Ossoff, Warnock each rake in over 0 million MORE (R-Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueBiden on working with Senate Republicans: ‘I’ll never publicly embarrass them’ Ossoff, Warnock each rake in over 0 million Judge throws out GOP lawsuit to close Georgia ballot drop boxes after business hours MORE (R-Ga.) before the runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

“On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY,” Trump posted. “So important for our Country that they win!”

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Loeffler and Perdue are facing off against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in the Jan. 5 runoffs. The two Senate races were sent to a runoff after no candidate in either election won a majority of the vote.

If the Democratic candidates win both seats, the upper chamber will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala Harris2020’s historic firsts and what to watch in the new year Democrats set to clash in special House elections Biden, Harris release Christmas greetings, call for continuing COVID-19 precautions MORE being the tie-breaking vote. If either Republican senator reclaims their seat, the GOP will retain control of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump campaigned for the two Republican senators last month, claiming during a speech that the election had been “rigged” against him. Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceGlobal COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million The Memo: Could Pence run and win in 2024? Saudi crown prince gets his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine MORE has also spent time in Georgia rallying support for the two Republicans.

In the meantime, the president has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrother of Biden adviser Ricchetti hired as lobbyist at Amazon Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out Global COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million MORE after Biden’s election win, promoting claims about widespread voter fraud without presenting supporting evidence in court.

Democrats are hopeful they can turn the Senate seats blue on Jan. 5 after Biden became the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State since 1992.

Biden has campaigned for the Democratic contenders, encouraging Georgia voters to put Warnock and Ossoff in office to give him the Senate majority, in addition to the slim House majority for the Democrats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

