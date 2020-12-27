https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/new-poll-80-voters-believe-latest-stimulus-check-giving-americans-600-needs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two thirds of respondents in a new poll say coronavirus stimulus checks should be raised to $2,000 or higher.

After calling on Congress to to raise the amount of direct individual payments in the coronavirus relief bill from $600 to $2,000, President Trump relented and signed a $2.3 trillion stimulus bill Sunday night that includes the smaller amount.

In a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen, only 12% of respondents thought stimulus checks of $600 per person were “enough.”

A near-majority of 48% preferred the Trump-backed proposal of $2,000 per person. Another 18% said the amount should be “even larger than what the politicians have proposed.” The two responses combined total 66% in favor of checks of $2,000 or higher.

Meanwhile, 14% in the poll felt the government is spending money it doesn’t have, saying, “We can’t afford to send any more stimulus checks to Americans.”

In a result unusual in an era of acute political polarization, support for the $2,000 stimulus checks was fairly evenly balanced between the two parties, with 53% of Republicans favoring that amount, compared to 47% of Democrats.

This survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen from Dec. 26-27, 2020.

To see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

