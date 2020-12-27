https://conservativeus.com/video-surface-of-us-secretary-of-transportation-elaine-chao-secretly-discussing-something-with-ccp-vp-wang-qishan-during-the-japan-emperor-ceremony/

Officially back in 2019 Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao represented the United States at the proclamation of the enthronement ceremony of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

While in Tokyo, Secretary Chao met with Embassy officials, including Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Joe Young, and paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka Palace. Between high-level bilateral meetings, Secretary Chao and U.S. Department of Transportation officials also toured Japan’s high-speed rail system at Tokyo Station.

The U.S. government had initially made arrangements to send Vice President Mike Pence to the ceremony on Oct. 22, in which the new emperor proclaims his enthronement in front of representatives from Japan and nearly 200 foreign countries. But it apparently gave up the idea in consideration of other diplomatic schedules.

Chao, who was born in Taiwan, served as U.S. secretary of labor from 2001 to 2009 and is the first Asian-American woman to be appointed to a president’s Cabinet in the country’s history, according to the Department of Transportation.

But something that caught the eye of the public in recent days is President Trump’s constant attack on the CCP.

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the pandemic, dubbing COVID-19 the ‘China virus’ and blaming it for the outbreak, and the shutdowns, closures, and subsequent economic losses that followed.

And a video that surfaced recently is alleging about secret talks between Elaine Chao and the CCP VP Wang Qishan during the ceremony we mentioned above.

We can’t tell the context of the conversation but from the video, it looks like they are pretending to not be talking to each other.

Video below:

In any case, Elaine Chao is U.S. Secretary of Transportation, having assumed office on January 31, 2017. A member of the Republican Party, Chao was previously Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, she is also a wife of GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

