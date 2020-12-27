https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/531766-virginia-sheriffs-deputy-fired-following-alleged-posts

A Virginia sheriff’s deputy was fired after officials said he shared threatening posts on social media targeting Chief Justice John Roberts and other public officials.

The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Saturday on Facebook that officials were notified on Christmas Day about “disturbing comments being made on several social media outlets by a deputy sheriff.”

Prince William Sheriff Glendell Hill “was notified and ordered an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation has concluded and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office,” the statement continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The now-former sheriff’s deputy, Aaron Hoffman, has denied that he posted the comments, The Washington Post reported. He said an account he opened on Parler, a social media site that has grown in popularity among some conservative groups, was hacked.

Hoffman is accused of advocating violence against Roberts after the Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election between President TrumpDonald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE and President-elect Biden, according to multiple reports.

He allegedly claimed in one of the posts that Roberts’s life “needs to be shortened.”

Another post allegedly shared by Hoffman regarding a Washington, D.C., bill that would allow some children to be vaccinated without the consent of their parents read, “I will kill anyone that touches my children without my consent.”

“Not a threat, but a promise,” the post continued, according to multiple reports.

Another comment from Hoffman’s account urged followers to locate the homes of politicians and “liberal” judges and to “remove them from their sanctuary,” HuffPost reported.

“Take back your State capitals,” the post reportedly said. “Find the homes of every Governor, mayor, attorney general, liberal judge, senator, congressman and every major media/social media CEO…find them, remove them from their sanctuary. Bring the nightmare to where they lay their heads and kiss their loved ones. Show them that they are NOT untouchable.”

Hoffman told the Post that he closed his account on Parler after he became aware of suspicious activity via email.

The comments were first revealed by journalist Molly Conger on Twitter, according to multiple reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

