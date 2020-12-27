http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/epdOTAoqdJY/warnocks-gospel-of-hate.php

The most important elections of 2021 take place on January 5 in Georgia. Control of the Senate hinges on the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff elections pitting Democrat Raphael Warnock against incumbent Repubilcan Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff against incumbent Republican David Perdue. Ossoff is a glorified nullity whom we have mostly ignored this time around. We have attended to Warnock. Warnock is something else again. I nevertheless think it likely that these races will stand or fall together.

Warnock is a voluble hater of the Jeremiah Wright variety. Unfortunately, he represents the drift of the Democratic Party. Barack Obama had everything going for him in 2008 and still had to to go into his big time BS artist mode to distance himself from Wright. Running for office statewide in Georgia, Warnock now seeks to distance himself from himself.

That should be a task with a high degree of difficulty, though he is aided in his efforts by left-wing rabbis whose true religion is in my opinion state-of-the-art liberalism. On December 14, however, the Coalition for Jewish Values responded with a rebuttal making the irrefutable observation that “the fact that partisan clergy sign a letter does not, unfortunately, mean its words are true.” The six officers who set policy for the CJV are traditional Orthodox Rabbis; I’m with them. (More here and here.)

The politicaL arm of Christians United for Israel now turns the degree of difficulty confronting Warnock’s self-distancing gymnastics up a notch. They have produced a 30-second truth bomb (tweet below). The Washington Free Beacon reports that a spokesman for the group said the ad is backed by a significant digital and social media investment targeting pro-Israel voters in Georgia, where the organization has approximately 500,000 members. The Free Beacon quotes CUFI Georgia state director Pastor Jay Bailey criticizing Warnock’s “condemnations of Israel” as “disgusting” (bravo!).

