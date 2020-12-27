https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/12/27/nashville-bomber-attacking-5g-network-paranoia/

As if the story of the Christmas day bombing in Nashville couldn’t get any weirder. When John updated us on the story yesterday, a “person of interest” had been identified. The likely suspect is (or at least was) a 63-year-old computer technician named Anthony Quinn Warner. Not a lot is known about Warner aside from the fact that he owned an RV pretty much identical to the one used in the blast and neither he nor the vehicle have been seen since.

Now, however, there’s a new wrinkle to the story and it lines up with some conversations I’ve had at home and observed on social media. The latest hot take on this attack is that Warner may have been one of the people who was really paranoid about the latest generation of 5G networks and the blast was intended to stop all of those microwaves from bouncing around his city. (NY Post)

FBI agents working the Nashville Christmas bombing are asking around about whether Anthony Quinn Warner — a local computer expert named as a “person of interest” — was paranoid about 5G technology, according to a report. Agents are probing if Warner, 63, feared that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans, a source close to the investigation told the NBC News affiliate in Nashville. There have otherwise been no arrests or motive revealed in the bombing as of early Sunday.

The reporting is a little bit sketchy on the 5G angle. Multiple sites have linked the claim to a Nashville real estate agent who contacted the FBI with information about Warner. But the original reporting from NBC News specifically says that the FBI asked him about 5G paranoia but he told them that Warner had never mentioned it to them. So where did the story come from originally?

As I suggested above, there have been notions like this making the rounds all weekend. I saw a few reporters from the Nashville area tweeting about how anyone with AT&T mobile service was completely cut off after the blast and many people didn’t even have access to 911 emergency services. When I mentioned that to my wife yesterday, the first thing she said was ‘maybe the explosion was an attack on the 5g network.’ I laughed at that, but now it’s not seeming entirely out of the question.

Warner is still only the alleged bomber until we have more proof. As John noted yesterday, the remains of the person found at the blast site were too damaged for a positive identification. The FBI is currently seeking DNA from Warner’s relatives to find out if that was him. If so, this will have turned out to be a suicide bombing. If that’s the case and he was really that worried about 5G, surely there’s some sort of digital paper trail out there regarding his concerns, right?

Either way, Warner appears to have had several strange things going on in his life. The Post article points to something that may or may not be totally unrelated but still seems odd. It involves Warner’s relationship with a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman named Michelle Swing. Records indicate that Warner signed the deed to his $160,000 Nashville home over to Swing for free in November. Further, Warner had previously signed over another $249,000 property on the same street to the woman earlier this year, also at no cost. Swing declined to comment to reporters on the nature of her relationship with Warner but said that the property transfers took place “without her knowledge.” While that sounds unlikely, the first thing that crossed my mind was that Warner may have been planning his suicide attack for a very long time and was unloading some of his earthly possessions before his grand exit. That’s just speculation on my part, though.

Curiouser and curiouser, Alice said. I suppose we’ll have to wait for the results of the DNA testing and more interviews with Warner’s circle of contacts before this puzzle is solved. But we can at least take some comfort in the fact that no innocent bystanders were killed if the remains from the blast turn out to be Warner’s.

