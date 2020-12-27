https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/will-win-president-trump-lays-case-gop-senators-historic-election-fraud/

President Trump laid out the case for GOP Senators on the historic election fraud in this year’s election.

GOP Senators now need to decide if they will stand with the people and the GOP base or if they will stand with the swamp.

It’s a simple question.

….Courts are bad, the FBI and “Justice” didn’t do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

….But when it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country’s history, WE WILL WIN!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

