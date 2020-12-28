https://disrn.com/news/30-shot-in-chicago-over-christmas-weekend-8-fatally

Eight people were killed and 22 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the holiday weekend, bringing the city’s 2020 homicide total to 769.

24-year-old Mariah Thomas was shot along with two men while she was sitting in her parked vehicle on South Paxton Avenue.

57-year-old Dwayne Malette was killed while walking on the sidewalk during the afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

A 57-year-old man was shot in his vehicle after a gunman in a gold-colored SUV opened fire on South Wood Street.

A young man between 17 and 20 years old was killed in Vittum Park on the Southwest Side.

A man was shot in the chest while talking to someone in a vehicle in an alley in Englewood on the South Side.

A 20-year-old man was found dead in Gage Park with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

An unidentified man was found dead in Chatham on the South Side.

A robber was also shot fatally during an armed robbery of a cell phone store on West Chicago Avenue by a 29-year-old employee with a concealed carry permit.

🔦 The 769 homicides in Chicago this year are a striking increase from the total of 491 in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

