Global elites at the World Economic Forum promoted fake ‘meat’ produced from a 3D printer as “a taste of the future.”

The World Economic Forum is an organization whose stated goal is “improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.” Founded in 1971, its headquartered is in Geneva, Switzerland.

The globalists plan to solve the world’s problems by starving you, not producing more.

WEF gave three reasons why peasants should eat lab grown meat:

Every year, billions of animals are raised and slaughtered for food.

This uses huge amounts of water and energy.

Some experts believe alternatives could be better for people and the environment.

Last month, the global elites at WEF told the public to start eating weeds.

The strange diet plan comes from a recent virtual event hosted by the WEF, called Bold Actions for Food as a Force for Good. The WEF highlighted 5 main reasons that you should start grazing on some weeds:

1. They’re easy to grow

2. They can be rich in nutrients

3. We need to diversify our diets

4. They know more about the soil than we do

5. They taste great

Globalists at the anti-American World Economic Forum are doing what they do best: Soviet-style degradation and humiliation of hard-working Americans who are made to feel guilty for enjoying a cheeseburger.

Every day working class people are the only problem they see.

The global elites will continue to nosh on steak and lobster while the peasants eat lab grown ‘meat’ and weeds.

