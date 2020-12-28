https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/28/alec-baldwins-wife-hilaria-keeps-digging-after-getting-royally-busted-for-allegedly-how-you-say-in-english-lying-about-spanish-heritage-videos/

Rachel Dolezal (and Shaun King, for that matter) may still hold the crown when it comes to appropriation, but Hilaria Baldwin’s no slouch, either.

See, it seems that Alec Baldwin’s Spanish wife is actually not Spanish at all. She’s just Hillary Hayward-Thomas, American white girl from Boston, a city that is not in Spain:

Welp.

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Fake Spanish accent debut – this woman grew up in Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/TZO47iHgO7 — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Where did your accent go Hmm pic.twitter.com/U9DLc5VnSg — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

From a review of her podcast. This woman also claimed to have moved to the United States because she wanted to go to NYU 😭. pic.twitter.com/zuEWMNkTBT — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Hilary’s Google results say she was born to a Spanish mother and yet here we have her very American sounding mother talking about growing up in Massachusetts and Hilary’s grandfather was a college professor in the 1960s in Longmeadow: https://t.co/uOj06D7WIB — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

And no she is not Spanish on her father’s side either here is the obituary of her grandfather – her paternal family has been in the United States since it was a British colony https://t.co/MAWQPKLlNE — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Here she is pretending her native language is Spanish https://t.co/s92suHFCir pic.twitter.com/9WtJUCqvxS — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

But her native language is most certainly English because here is her mother’s bio which notes that she graduated from BU medical school in 1986 and then had a 20 year career in MA Hilaria/Hilary was born in 1984 – mom would have been in medical school IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/J7fIkBdTUf — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Forgot to include the link: https://t.co/3YV7CdCeOP — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

https://t.co/T3ftDJkPor — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 24, 2020

https://t.co/NL9SJdJKy5 — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 24, 2020

Ooooof.

Remember when Hilaria Baldwin (née Hilary Hayward-Thomas) was like “how you say in English, uh, ‘cucumber’” ? — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) December 25, 2020

Pepperidge Farm remembers:

Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English 😭 pic.twitter.com/g8xYNktsNY — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

How you say in English … “I’m full of crap”?

#hilariabaldwin’s Bostonian parents hearing her speaking with a Spanish accent in interviews pic.twitter.com/k5HHdzo3S8 — BridgetJones’Diarrhoea (@BridgetJonesDi1) December 28, 2020

I will never call them cucumbers again. Going forward cucumbers will be known as “How you say in English” #hilariabaldwin pic.twitter.com/FnxFmtTmT4 — Emm. (@Emmm_mmm) December 28, 2020

Señora Hilaria’s response to getting called out didn’t really help her case:

Fantastic.

this story just does not cease to give https://t.co/GQK600niPM — Erin Auld Lang Ryane (@morninggloria) December 27, 2020

the kicker is a quote from her that reads ‘And I am included in the inclusivity.’ oh my god, there are not enough italian chefs in the world to kiss all of their fingertips at once to equal the glory of this — Erin Auld Lang Ryane (@morninggloria) December 27, 2020

Save some fingertips for Alec Baldwin, too:

Those two make quite a pair, don’t they?

Me, unable to stop reading about Hilaria Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/Rens9ko1wR — jordyn volk (@jordynvolk) December 27, 2020

See, SJW college kids complaining about sombrero decorations at Mexican food night in the dining hall? What Hilaria Baldwin did is genuine cultural appropriation. It’s — wait for it — hilarious, to be sure. But it’s also obnoxious and pretty vile when you stop and think about it.

The Hilaria Baldwin thing is riotously funny, and she is 100% dead-to-rights nailed for faking her ethnic heritage her entire adult life. The clip where she (a whiter-than-white Bostonian) pretends to not know how to say “cucumber” in English will make you collapse. Como se dice? — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 28, 2020

I will always wonder what possesses people like this to fake their ethnic backgrounds. I know my speculative answer (in the modern woke era, it’s far more advantageous socially to be non-white because you get ‘progressive stack’ and ‘exotic’ cred), but that’s mere speculation. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 28, 2020

I mean, SHE CHANGED HER NAME FROM HILARY TO HILARIA. How f***ing funny is that? Her parents moved to Spain not because they’re *from* there, but because it was a nice posh vacation spot for extremely rich people. It’s so contemptible. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 28, 2020

It’s so … Baldwinesque.

