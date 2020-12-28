https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/28/alec-baldwins-wife-hilaria-keeps-digging-after-getting-royally-busted-for-allegedly-how-you-say-in-english-lying-about-spanish-heritage-videos/
Rachel Dolezal (and Shaun King, for that matter) may still hold the crown when it comes to appropriation, but Hilaria Baldwin’s no slouch, either.
See, it seems that Alec Baldwin’s Spanish wife is actually not Spanish at all. She’s just Hillary Hayward-Thomas, American white girl from Boston, a city that is not in Spain:
Further posts showed Hilaria’s mother discussing growing up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and numerous articles pointed to how she had spent virtually her entire career practicing medicine in Massachusetts, where she’d served as “an associate physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School” until she “retired from both positions in 2012,” according to MassLive. (In a video interview she said she moved to Mallorca, Spain, in 2011, the same year Hilaria began dating Alec.) An obituary for Hilaria’s grandfather on her father’s side stated that he was an American with roots in the country that “pre-dated the American Revolution,” while a wedding announcement indicated that her grandfather’s first wife (and mother of their children) hailed from Nebraska.
Hilaria Baldwin’s CAA speaker page claims that she was born in Mallorca, Spain, as does her IMDb bio and Wikipedia page. She said on a podcast earlier this year: “I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca,” adding, “I knew no pop culture.” She has graced the cover of Hola! magazine, a Spanish-language publication based out of Madrid, where she was identified as a Spanish person in both the interview and its press release. Alec Baldwin has repeatedly referred to her as “Spanish” online. And she’s made a number of appearances in Latina magazine, which she’s enthusiastically promoted (Spain is not a part of Latin America, by the way), and has referred to Spain as her “home.”
…
It appears that Hilaria’s real name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas, according to her old MySpace page and those who claim to be her old classmates. She attended the private Cambridge School of Weston, in Massachusetts, and in her senior yearbook is listed as “Hillary Hayward-Thomas”
Welp.
You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person
Fake Spanish accent debut – this woman grew up in Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/TZO47iHgO7
Where did your accent go Hmm pic.twitter.com/U9DLc5VnSg
From a review of her podcast. This woman also claimed to have moved to the United States because she wanted to go to NYU 😭. pic.twitter.com/zuEWMNkTBT
Hilary’s Google results say she was born to a Spanish mother and yet here we have her very American sounding mother talking about growing up in Massachusetts and Hilary’s grandfather was a college professor in the 1960s in Longmeadow: https://t.co/uOj06D7WIB
And no she is not Spanish on her father’s side either here is the obituary of her grandfather – her paternal family has been in the United States since it was a British colony https://t.co/MAWQPKLlNE
Here she is pretending her native language is Spanish https://t.co/s92suHFCir pic.twitter.com/9WtJUCqvxS
But her native language is most certainly English because here is her mother’s bio which notes that she graduated from BU medical school in 1986 and then had a 20 year career in MA
Hilaria/Hilary was born in 1984 – mom would have been in medical school IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/J7fIkBdTUf
Forgot to include the link: https://t.co/3YV7CdCeOP
Ooooof.
Remember when Hilaria Baldwin (née Hilary Hayward-Thomas) was like “how you say in English, uh, ‘cucumber’” ?
Pepperidge Farm remembers:
Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English 😭 pic.twitter.com/g8xYNktsNY
How you say in English … “I’m full of crap”?
#hilariabaldwin’s Bostonian parents hearing her speaking with a Spanish accent in interviews pic.twitter.com/k5HHdzo3S8
… how do you say, cucumber? #HilariaBaldwin pic.twitter.com/c53irZxYFr
I will never call them cucumbers again. Going forward cucumbers will be known as “How you say in English” #hilariabaldwin pic.twitter.com/FnxFmtTmT4
More Spanish Than #HilariaBaldwin GO pic.twitter.com/PjN1i0Dnc3
Nobody:
Hilaria Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/Nq75kIL7N1
Señora Hilaria’s response to getting called out didn’t really help her case:
Fantastic.
this story just does not cease to give https://t.co/GQK600niPM
the kicker is a quote from her that reads ‘And I am included in the inclusivity.’ oh my god, there are not enough italian chefs in the world to kiss all of their fingertips at once to equal the glory of this
Save some fingertips for Alec Baldwin, too:
Those two make quite a pair, don’t they?
Me, unable to stop reading about Hilaria Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/Rens9ko1wR
See, SJW college kids complaining about sombrero decorations at Mexican food night in the dining hall? What Hilaria Baldwin did is genuine cultural appropriation. It’s — wait for it — hilarious, to be sure. But it’s also obnoxious and pretty vile when you stop and think about it.
The Hilaria Baldwin thing is riotously funny, and she is 100% dead-to-rights nailed for faking her ethnic heritage her entire adult life. The clip where she (a whiter-than-white Bostonian) pretends to not know how to say “cucumber” in English will make you collapse. Como se dice?
I will always wonder what possesses people like this to fake their ethnic backgrounds. I know my speculative answer (in the modern woke era, it’s far more advantageous socially to be non-white because you get ‘progressive stack’ and ‘exotic’ cred), but that’s mere speculation.
I mean, SHE CHANGED HER NAME FROM HILARY TO HILARIA. How f***ing funny is that? Her parents moved to Spain not because they’re *from* there, but because it was a nice posh vacation spot for extremely rich people. It’s so contemptible.
It’s so … Baldwinesque.