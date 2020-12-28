https://www.theblaze.com/news/wentzville-armed-carjacking-foiled-gun

A woman foiled an alleged carjacking attempt when she pulled her own gun against the suspects, which included three teens and an 11-year-old.

The alarming incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Wentzville, a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.

The victim said that she was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by a young man who was with three other youths. He asked her for directions but then produced a gun and demanded that she give him her vehicle, according to police.

She refused to leave the vehicle, and instead produced a gun of her own.

“Her actions caused the male subject with the firearm and the three other subjects to flee on foot,” the police report said, according to the St. Louis Dispatch.

Wentzville Police were called to the scene and were able to later apprehend three teenage suspects and an 11-year-old suspect. Two of the teens were 15 and the other one was 17.

Police said they recovered a firearm from one of the 15-year-olds, and they charged him with armed criminal action and attempted robbery. He was charged as an adult and remained under custody with a bond set at $50,000.

The other three suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery. The minor is also charged with possession of alcohol.

Rochelle Harris told KSDK-TV that she believes she encountered the four youths in the parking lot of a convenience store on that same morning.

Harris said that one of the males asked her a question but that she got into her car and drove away.

“What happened to her was exactly what my fear was, from the moment I stepped out of my car,” Harris said.

