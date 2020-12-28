https://www.dailywire.com/news/arrested-development-star-david-cross-responds-to-bidens-call-for-unity-f-that-i-want-blood

Actor David Cross, husband of actress Amber Tamblyn, responded to Joe Biden’s call for unity by exclaiming he wants division and even “blood.”

“After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild,” Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday.

“F**k that. I want blood,” Cross responded.

Fuck that. I want blood https://t.co/WuIBUmhOt7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 27, 2020

Cross issuing an obvious call to violence still has not been censored by Twitter. The “Arrested Development” star later accused “MAGA chuds” of engaging in the same kind of “violent fantasy trolling.”

“I am loving the responses to this that are all, ‘come and try pussy soy lib hollywood girl woman’ as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don’t practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling,” he tweeted.

I am loving the responses to this that are all, “come and try pussy soy lib hollywood girl woman” as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don’t practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling https://t.co/m517NJTqE7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 28, 2020

In the wake of the election, some Trump opponents have taken the opportunity to threaten his supporters with harsh, draconian punishment no different than a McCarthyite blacklist. The sentiment apparently started when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for an archive of “Trump sycophants.”

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee a decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” she tweeted.

Other prominent leftists agreed that Trump supporters should be shamed and pushed aside.

“If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more,” tweeted former MSNBC host Toure.

“You know, I think that Trump, um, tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. I think the Trump ripped children from their parents. I think that Trump called NFL players sons of bitches I think that—for exercising their First Amendment rights,” said “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin. “I think those people in his administration that not only drafted some of those policies but were complicit in some of those policies shouldn’t be forgotten.”

“Never forget all these enablers,” tweeted “Scrubs” star Zach Braff.

“#RememberWhoSaidNothing,” tweeted “Captain America” star Chris Evans.

Some prominent liberals and Democrats have denounced such talk as unnecessarily divisive and have even encouraged people to speak with Trump supporters.

“I’m fascinated by playing devil’s advocate and want to understand the people I disagree with. I don’t want to dismiss and malign,” comedian Whitney Cummings told The Daily Beast.

“I think it’s very self-righteous or sanctimonious to just dismiss people we disagree with without trying to understand why they believe what they believe,” she added. “I don’t get it. I grew up in Washington, D.C., mostly, but also in Virginia and West Virginia, so I grew up seeing both sides, and people believing different things. Even though I don’t agree with somebody, I don’t think they’re dumb.”

“‘You complete me’ doesn’t mean because we’re exactly alike. It means because we are different. I don’t want to live in a country without the red states,” said comedian Bill Maher. “I like traveling there. When people talk to you in Oklahoma, they’re not scanning the room to see if there’s someone more important. Because, frankly, when I’m there, there never is.”

RELATED: Comedian Whitney Cummings: ‘Very Self-Righteous And Sanctimonious To Dismiss People We Disagree With’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

