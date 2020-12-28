https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-covid-relief-bipartisan-support-2000-stimulus

Both Republicans and Democrats pressed for a new vote on $2,000 stimulus checks after President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief package into law Sunday night.

What are the details?

According to a late-night Newsweek report, lawmakers from both parties impressed the importance of a new — fast — vote to give Americans $2,000 stimulus checks as opposed to $600 checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Trump blasted the stimulus and spending bill for what he said was a “disgrace” to the American people, according to the outlet.

“I simply want to get our great people $2,000 he tweeted about the bill,” he said.

In a statement announcing his signing, he added, “On Monday, the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200.”

Newsweek reported, “Some GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in using the vote for $2,000 stimulus checks on Sunday. Others have already expressed opposition to boosting direct payments, indicating that the party could break with Trump on the record in the coming days.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Twitter praised the president following the announcement, writing, “With President @realDonaldTrump signing the COVID relief funding bill, suffering Americans will get help, the vaccine will be distributed faster, and the government will stay open.”

“Congress will vote on additional stimulus checks and repealing Section 230 — all wins for the American people. Well done Mr. President!” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) shared a lengthy statement on Twitter Sunday night following the news, writing, “I applaud the President’s decision to get billions of dollars of crucial COVID-19 relief out the door and into the hands of American families. I am glad the American people will receive this much-needed assistance as our nation continues battling this pandemic.”

You can read McConnell’s full statement below.

What else?

The president’s move even won accolades from far-left Democrats including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y).

Ocasio-Cortez applauded the president’s move and wrote, “Great, now he can sign @RashidaTlaib and I’s amendment to bring the $600 checks to $2K.”

Sanders added, “Finally. Now Trump must get Mitch McConnell and his Republican friends in the Senate to pass legislation to provide $2,000 in direct payments to the working class — legislation I introduced with @SenKamalaHarris and @SenMarkey 7 months ago.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) added, “The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

