Austrian FPO lawmaker Michael Schnedlitz administered a COVID19 PCR test to a glass of Coca-Cola during a session of parliament earlier this month.

The soft drink, unfortunately, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The entire test was captured on video.

Austrian FPÖ Member of Parliament Michael Schnedlitz administered a COVID-19 PCR test to the beverage Coca Cola in the plenum before his colleagues. The popular drink tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He said he was performing the test live before parliament: “so you can see how worthless and misguided these mass tests are.”

He continued: “The evidence is overwhelming, starting with the absolutely absurd mass tests that are currently being carried out, which are nothing more than a large-scale redistribution of tens of millions of euros in tax money from the population…it can’t go on like this.”

Schnedlitz later wrote on his Facebook page: “The coronavirus mass tests are worthless! This was also shown by a simple experiment in parliament, in which cola got a positive result! But this government spends tens of millions in taxpayers’ money for precisely these tests.”