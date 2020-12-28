https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-announces-white-house-digital-strategy-team_3635619.html

Presidential candidate Joe Biden, a Democrat, announced his picks for his digital strategy team that would be in charge of communicating with the American people, including through social platforms, if he takes office.

Biden has declared victory in the presidential election. However, President Donald Trump and other third parties are contesting election results in courts in key states. The Epoch Times is not calling the race at this time.

The Biden team said in an announcement that the 12-member team picked by Biden for the White House Office of Digital Strategy will use both traditional measures as well as extend Biden’s reach “beyond his own social platforms” to reach and engage Americans.

Biden in a statement said that the team has experts with a wide range of experience in digital strategy. “They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team,” he added.

The team will be led by Rob Flaherty, who served as the campaign’s digital director. The role of director of platforms has been assigned to Brendan Cohen, while Jamie Lopez, who served as the Biden campaign’s deputy director of editorial will assume the role of the platform manager of the digital operation. Carahna Magwood will join as creative director and Jonathan Hebert has been appointed video director.

Other members of the team if Biden takes office include Olivia Raisner as traveling content director, Rebecca Rinkevich as deputy director of digital strategy, Christian Tom as deputy director of digital strategy, and Cameron Trimble as director of digital engagement.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the team is putting together a team “to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans.”

“Digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the pandemic,” Harris said. “With much of our lives online, it is critical for this administration’s digital efforts to be inclusive and extensive.”

Biden aide Ron Klain added that digital outreach will be a key pillar of the Biden administration if he is to take office.

“By bringing a talented team of digital strategists to the White House, we will ensure a robust dialogue with the American people, wherever they are,” Klain said.

Trump meanwhile has called on his supporters to join planned protests over contested election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

“See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it,” the president said on Twitter, promising more information later.

A number of groups are planning to gather in the nation’s capital next month as members of Congress convene in a joint session to count electoral votes.

At least 11 members or members-elect in the House of Representatives plan to object to electoral votes. They have not yet received a commitment from a senator; challenges require both a representative and a member of the upper congressional chamber. The objection wouldn’t be upheld unless a majority of each chamber vote in favor of it.

Trump has repeatedly called on Republican senators to object to the votes, alleging widespread election fraud in swing states.

About two dozen GOP senators have already said they will not object to the votes, according to an Epoch Times tally. Others have indicated they would not join in an objection.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

