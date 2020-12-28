https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-unity-comedian-i-want-blood

Comedian and actor David Cross has rejected President-elect Joe Biden’s plea for unity amid his transition into the White House, calling for “blood” instead.

What are the details?

Biden on Saturday

tweeted, “After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild.”

While many social media users took the president-elect’s message in a productive and positive way, Cross called for a revolution.

“F*** that,” he

wrote, retweeting Biden’s remarks. “I want blood.”

Image source: Twitter screenshot

What was the response?

Despite its apparent call for division, the tweet, according to the

Washington Examiner, “did not violate any of the tech giant’s rules or policies,” a statement from Twitter said.

Many conservatives and critics, however, had their say and railed against Cross’s inflammatory remarks.

Writer Kurt Schlicter simply

wrote, “Come and take it.”

Twitter user TyrantNo4

wrote, “Imagine saying this and still thinking you’re one of the good guys.”

User BagelEnchilada chimed in, “David, I used to be a bouncer for a pub in Santa Monica. You came in one night. You barely made it to the top of the stool at the bar. Sit down.”

Musician Phil Labonte

added, “Well go gitchu some! Stop tweeting and start watering that grass. … For the rest of eternity, anytime he tweets, there should be at least one reply that says ‘the grass isn’t gonna water itself.'”

Following the backlash, Cross on Sunday wrote, “I am loving the responses to this that are all, ‘come and try p***y soy lib hollywood girl woman’ as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don’t practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling.”

Image source: Twitter screenshot

Anything else?

Just last week, actor Alec Baldwin — an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump — mused about the violence the sitting president should see should he refuse to vacate the White House in January.

“Who arrests Trump if he refuses to concede? Who drags him out? Pepper spray? Cuffs?” Baldwin

wrote on Twitter earlier in the month. “A knee on his neck, cutting off his oxygen? Does he wheeze ‘I can’t breathe.’ Just whale away on him like a piñata? Rodney King style? The thug who has destroyed the country. What does he deserve?”

