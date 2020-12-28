https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5feb28509cd48c07ede73697
In 2020’s final installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back at the year that was and discusses the most surprising political storie……
The head of the WHO health emergencies program Dr. Michael Ryan has warned there might be an “even more severe” pandemic in the future, as new mutant and highly infectious strains of Covid-19 spread….
The European Medicines Authority has said it is unlikely to approve the vaccine developed by UK company AstraZeneca in January, as the firm is yet to file an application with the regulatory body….
The man known as the godfather of California’s organic farming died of cancer at the farm where he loved to work….
Historians and health officials have marveled at how Los Angeles weathered the 1918 Spanish flu better than most major American cities. But failing to implement a mask ordinance may have cost lives….