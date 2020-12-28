https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/biden-flees-podium-without-answering-questions-delivering-remarks-delaware-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks from Wilmington, Delaware.

Livestream of Biden’s remarks had only 4,500 viewers but we’re expected to believe he got more than 81 million votes in the 2020 election.

Biden bashed President Trump as he read from the teleprompter.

“We’re going to have to regain the trust and confidence of a world that has begun to find ways to work around us or work without us,” Biden said. “We have to be able to innovate, to reimagine our defenses against growing threats in new realms.”

TRENDING: Woman Has Courage to Say What Millions of Americans Are Thinking “I’m Done” With this COVID Insanity

“We’re going to work purposefully, diligently and responsibly to roll back Trump’s restrictions starting on day one,” Biden said of Trump’s immigration policies.

Joe Biden fled the podium after his short speech in order to avoid answering questions about his son Hunter’s pay-to-play schemes with China, Russia and Ukraine.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation over his business dealings in China and Joe Biden gets away with calling the allegations “Russian disinformation.”

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

