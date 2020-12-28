https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/biden-goes-full-green-new-deal-tyrant-carbon-emissions-threaten-existence-planet-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden trashed President Trump and vowed to unwind Trump’s policies on day one (if he’s sworn into office).

Joe Biden went full Green New Deal tyrant and said carbon emissions threaten “the very existence of our planet.”

WATCH:

Biden: Carbon emmissions threaten “the very existence of our planet” pic.twitter.com/ZM6Ks0dElA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2020

Joe Biden fled the podium on Monday and refused to answer any questions from reporters.

Last week Biden said climate change is an “existential crisis” and asserted we need a “unified national response” to combat climate change just like we did with Covid-19.

