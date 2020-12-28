https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/bill-gates-among-the-financial-backers-of-experimental-sum-dimming-technology-to-cool-global-warming/

When we first read this tweet we didn’t know if we should check it out or not, but it leads to an article in The Western Journal, which is based on reporting by Reuters. And yes, it does look like Bill Gates is providing financial backing for an experimental “sun-dimming technology” that would involve “spraying tiny, sun-reflecting particles into the stratosphere” to help cool the earth.

Don’t forget that time last fall when CNN hosted a 7-hour town hall on climate change with 10 Democratic presidential candidates, and Andrew Yang, who’s since filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City, brought up space mirrors … but only as a last resort. Well, this is the same thing, except the mirrors come ground up into particles.

By the way, SCoPEx stands for Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, and Harvard University scientists want to take the next step next June with an experiment above Sweden.

