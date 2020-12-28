https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/bill-gates-among-the-financial-backers-of-experimental-sum-dimming-technology-to-cool-global-warming/

When we first read this tweet we didn’t know if we should check it out or not, but it leads to an article in The Western Journal, which is based on reporting by Reuters. And yes, it does look like Bill Gates is providing financial backing for an experimental “sun-dimming technology” that would involve “spraying tiny, sun-reflecting particles into the stratosphere” to help cool the earth.

Don’t forget that time last fall when CNN hosted a 7-hour town hall on climate change with 10 Democratic presidential candidates, and Andrew Yang, who’s since filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City, brought up space mirrors … but only as a last resort. Well, this is the same thing, except the mirrors come ground up into particles.

NEW – Bill Gates wants to spray millions of tonnes of dust into the stratosphere to “dim the sun and stop global warming.” The project is known as SCoPEx and is funded in large part by the billionaire. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 28, 2020

By the way, SCoPEx stands for Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, and Harvard University scientists want to take the next step next June with an experiment above Sweden.

And when the crops die and we all freeze to death, he’ll be safe in his bunker. — Tea Party Barbie (Parler: @teapartybarbie) (@laurahollis61) December 28, 2020

Where he should stay,

forever entombed. — Dread Pirate (@Leslie_H20) December 28, 2020

Don’t mess with Mother Nature. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) December 28, 2020

And if it doesn’t work and Earth gets blue-screened? A reset? — Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) December 28, 2020

That sounds like a terrible idea — Rachael Ruble (@RachaelRuble) December 28, 2020

All in favor of sending Gates on a one way trip to Mars. — James Martin (@KAGjmn) December 28, 2020

Developing a plan to block out sunlight, causing the death of billions of people due to severe famine. Hmm, sounds like he’s trying to compete with Soros for that coveted antichrist role. — Jon A (@Is2020_OverYet) December 28, 2020

So a simulated volcanic eruption? At least the aftermath of the ashes that would remain in the air, blocking the sun and thus making it incredibly hard for life to exist. Yeh, seems like a great idea. — MrH3RB (@MrH3RB) December 28, 2020

This was how the Matrix started. Just saying. — Mentat Trader ™ (@Str8OuttaMargin) December 28, 2020

So much for solar panels then 😉 — Aaron (@aaronkma1) December 28, 2020

Everyday, the globalists become crazier — Marcos Cardoso (@macardosoadv) December 28, 2020

That doesn’t sound like it’ll end well. 🙄 — 🖤fionalouise. a democrat first and foremost. (@Fionalo53519376) December 28, 2020

I had this idea as well, but it was to cover the floor in sand so I’d never have to sweep or vacuum. — Creig Ewing (@acewing) December 28, 2020

That sounds incredibly stupid. — Jaeger Sylva🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@JaegerPony) December 28, 2020

Well… To be fair, he did lead the team who created Windows 95. — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) December 28, 2020

