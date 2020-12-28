https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/byron-york-spots-ny-times-making-final-week-in-kind-contribution-to-dem-senate-candidate-in-georgia/

A pair of Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections will take place next Tuesday, and with the date rapidly approaching that means the media is starting to shift into overdrive to assist the Democrat candidates. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York found the New York Times doing their part for Dem candidate Jon Ossoff:

New York Times makes final-week in-kind contribution to Ossoff campaign. https://t.co/prKbXHy3ub pic.twitter.com/LnNUwROLHf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 28, 2020

Wow, the NY Times does puff pieces promoting Democrats almost as well as the Washington Post.

Democrat Media looking after, promoting and propping up Democrats. — Alabama Truth Seeker (@TruthAlabama) December 28, 2020

It’s what they do best.

Hey GA – the NYT wants Ossoff. That’s a CLEAR SIGN he’s not right for GA @ScottPresler https://t.co/T2G2gX9DzN — MaryVan98 (@MaryVan98) December 28, 2020

Lol pajama boy couldn’t have written better himself — fourteenpointfour (@fourteenpointf1) December 28, 2020

As if voters should be surprised they again push Dems. https://t.co/GSCMbJqBYs — Marc (@Marcstout2) December 28, 2020

Sounds like a lot of privilege — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) December 28, 2020

That Hank Johnson??😂😂😂 — MarciCT (@MarciCT2) December 28, 2020

Yes, the “Guam might capsize” member of Congress.

