A pair of Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections will take place next Tuesday, and with the date rapidly approaching that means the media is starting to shift into overdrive to assist the Democrat candidates. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York found the New York Times doing their part for Dem candidate Jon Ossoff:

Wow, the NY Times does puff pieces promoting Democrats almost as well as the Washington Post.

It’s what they do best.

Yes, the “Guam might capsize” member of Congress.

