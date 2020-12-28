https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-virus-cases-drop-drastically-on-sunday_3635152.html

Johns Hopkins University data shows that CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus cases of infection and death in the United States on Sunday dropped drastically, to the lowest in weeks.

According to Johns Hopkins, there were 150,100 new cases of infection and 1,209 deaths on Sunday in the United States, the lowest number of new cases in December besides Christmas Day, and the deaths were also the second-lowest of the month.

There have been 19.14 million CCP virus cases and around 333,200 deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has since updated the safety guidelines for individuals with pre-existing conditions. The new guidelines suggest that persons with pre-existing conditions can take both mRNA vaccines if they don’t have an allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccines.

The CDC advised those with a weakened immune system and autoimmune conditions that they can still receive an mRNA vaccine, but should be aware that there is no specific safety data for their cases.

The mRNA vaccines were currently made available by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Officials in charge of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program, predicted in early December that by the end of January 2021, deaths will significantly decline among the elderly in the United States. The official noted that 40 to 50 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the country are coming from elderly Americans residing in long-term care facilities.

According to Stat, the average number of deaths related to the CCP virus are now 2,200 daily, a 15 percent drop compared to last week, and the average new case count is 184,000 daily, also 15 percent less than the previous week.

On Dec. 12, President Donald Trump praised the FDA for authorizing the use of a vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for emergence use. The president said that his administration has provided some $14 billion via Operation Warp Speed to help the private companies to develop the vaccine.

By Dec. 20, approximately 556,000 Americans had already received the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first CCP virus vaccine to be distributed was developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech. A vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. began shipping on Dec. 20.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) earlier this month recommended that health care workers and nursing home residents—approximately 24 million people—should be the first to get the vaccine. There are roughly 20 million Americans who are 75 and over, and some 30 million essential workers. Essential workers include firefighters, police, teachers, workers in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, public transit employees, and grocery store workers.

Ivan Pentchoukov contributed to this report.

