https://noqreport.com/2020/12/28/chinese-citizen-journalist-zhang-zhan-sentenced-to-four-years-in-prison-for-covid-19-reporting/

The Chinese model of control is very effective. Nobody speaks out against the Chinese Communist Party. Very few brave souls leak the limited information that’s able to reach the left. And if anyone is caught going against the official narrative, they can be arrested and jailed, as one Chinese citizen journalist has learned.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was jailed for “picking quarrels.” This may seem nonsensical in the United States, but strict adherence to the party line is a legal obligation for Chinese citizens. They may not “pick quarrels” with officials, even if they do so in the name of truth and justice. Perhaps ESPECIALLY if they do so in the name of truth and justice. According to Axios:

A court in Shanghai sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison Monday after finding her guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” by reporting on China’s early coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, per rights groups.

Why it matters: Zhang Zhan’s conviction marks the first known sentence of someone “who chronicled authorities’ early struggle to manage the outbreak,” Bloomberg notes.

Citizen journalist and former lawyer #ZhangZhan, who went to #Wuhan to cover the #coronavirus pandemic, has been sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for “picking quarrels”. She had staged a hunger strike in the detention center for several months in protest. https://t.co/FPiJYlqEsz — CHRD人权捍卫者 (@CHRDnet) December 28, 2020

Zhang is among several independent reporters “detained or disappeared” in a crackdown by Chinese authorities keen to portray the government’s pandemic response as “effective and timely,” per CNN There’s no free press in China.



Driving the news: The 37-year-old former lawyer came to the attention of authorities in February, after her reports were widely shared on social media, documenting how officials “didn’t give people enough information” and “violated human rights,” SBS reports.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Zhang has been detained since last May, AFP notes



Of note: Her sentencing comes as a World Health Organization-led international mission prepares to visit China next month to investigate COVID-19’s origins.

While few speak the words in public, many on the radical left in America have shown admiration for the Chinese model. They prefer to have any speech they deem unacceptable censored and for those who utter such words to be jailed. And with so much Chinese Communist Party influence apparent in nearly every important facet of American life, it’s becoming increasingly possible that the wrong leadership at the wrong time could send us spiraling down the authoritarian path.

Perhaps that’s why the CCP was so adamant about installing Joe Biden as president.

If you value your freedoms as humans and Americans, you will object to the efforts of those who want to bring Chinese Communist Party principles to this nation. It’s happening in front of us, and too many are failing to object.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

