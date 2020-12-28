https://hannity.com/media-room/christmas-carnage-7-people-murdered-27-shot-during-deadly-holiday-weekend-in-chicago/

CHRISTMAS CARNAGE: 7 People Murdered, 27 Shot During Deadly Holiday Weekend in Chicago

Residents in the Windy City endured another deadly weekend over the Christmas break, when at least 7 people were murdered and 27 injured in a series of shootings across the nation’s third largest metropolis.

