https://hannity.com/media-room/christmas-carnage-7-people-murdered-27-shot-during-deadly-holiday-weekend-in-chicago/
CHRISTMAS CARNAGE: 7 People Murdered, 27 Shot During Deadly Holiday Weekend in Chicago
Residents in the Windy City endured another deadly weekend over the Christmas break, when at least 7 people were murdered and 27 injured in a series of shootings across the nation’s third largest metropolis.
The post CHRISTMAS CARNAGE: 7 People Murdered, 27 Shot During Deadly Holiday Weekend in Chicago appeared first on Sean Hannity.