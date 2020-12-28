https://notthebee.com/article/jeffrey-epsteins-last-cellmate-has-been-found-dead

So Jeffrey Epstein’s last cellmate has been found dead. Yes, really.

He died from “Covid.”

Efrain “Stone” Reyes, 51, was found dead in bed on Nov. 27 at his mother’s apartment, the NYPD confirmed. In August 2019 he shared a cell with Epstein, only to be transferred to the privately-run Queens Detention Facility the day before the accused sex trafficker hanged himself, according to his family and Bureau of Prisons records.

He was Epstein’s cellmate and was transferred THE DAY BEFORE Epstein “killed himself.” And now this guy is dead.

C’mon dude. Are we really supposed to believe that?

