https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/cnns-brian-stelter-doesnt-think-the-word-narcissist-was-used-enough-the-last-4-years-about-trump-that-is/

Over the weekend, CNN had on six of their reporters/Democrat narrative spreaders to talk about the harrowing experience of covering the Trump White House these last four years. CNN’s media correspondent had something extra to add:

Is a little bit of self-awareness too much to ask for?

LOL! Perfect.

And there have been countless examples of that on CNN in the last four years.

The media tends to be so obsessed with Trump that there’s no time for introspection:

THIS. Is CNN.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...