Over the weekend, CNN had on six of their reporters/Democrat narrative spreaders to talk about the harrowing experience of covering the Trump White House these last four years. CNN’s media correspondent had something extra to add:

Looking back at the news coverage of the past four years, one word that probably wasn’t used enough is narcissist. pic.twitter.com/n8OnSukVbB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 28, 2020

Is a little bit of self-awareness too much to ask for?

You put up a clip of yourself talking about yourself, and your own book, and you are claiming someone else has a problem with narcissism. — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) December 28, 2020

LOL! Perfect.

Your lack of self-awareness is as predictable as it is stunning. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 28, 2020

And there have been countless examples of that on CNN in the last four years.

I quite literally spat my valuable highly caffeinated coffee at the irony of this. Damn you Stelter. https://t.co/LCknE8AwfQ — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) December 28, 2020

I love how you almost go out of your way to set up dunks on yourself. Yes, that word definitely wasn’t used enough to describe the news coverage of the last 4 years. Spot on Brian! — Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 28, 2020

The media tends to be so obsessed with Trump that there’s no time for introspection:

That certainly describes the media — Craig V (@CraigVecellio) December 28, 2020

Are you talking about you or Acosta, Tater? https://t.co/GUgbzAaOCt — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 28, 2020

Speaking of narcissists. pic.twitter.com/Qiq2mcaOQ2 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 28, 2020

“Looking back at the news coverage of the past four years, one word that probably wasn’t used enough is narcissist.”@redsteeze @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/4KN7aqmszc pic.twitter.com/qtga63dv5h — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 28, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

