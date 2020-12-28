https://www.theblaze.com/news/jake-tapper-trump-tweet-mcenany

CNN host Jake Tapper was upset that President Donald Trump retweeted a “mean tweet” about him during one of the deadliest months of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Tapper lodged his complaint on his own social media account on Monday.

“The American people are suffering though the deadliest month of the pandemic and the president is RTing mean tweets about me,” Tapper wrote.

“Nice work everyone,” he added with sarcastic applause emojis.

Tapper posted a screenshot of a retweet from the president of a missive by conservative commentator Mark Levin. The BlazeTV host of the “LevinTV” show called the CNN host “Fake Tapper” and added an insult for CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter, calling him “Helter Stelter.”

“CNN has been fully exposed by Project Veritas and the daily insane rants of their on-air Democrat,” added Levin.

Tapper had also criticized White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany while being interviewed Sunday on Stelter’s show, “Reliable Sources.”

“There are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air,” Tapper said.

“Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. I mean, these are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that,” he added.

“I don’t view Kellyanne Conway the same way. She was the senior advisor to the president, she was more of a filibusterer, and a subject-changer, I thought, than a liar. I think it’s different, I really do. And there’s a risk in just lumping everyone together,” he continued.

“There’s a big difference between something like Kayleigh McEnany, who just like, this is what she does, she tells lies all the time, she can’t acknowledge reality,” Tapper added. “So I’m just not gonna put somebody like that on air.”

He went on to admit that some on the left had gone too far in their criticism of the president and used the example of those who compared him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

