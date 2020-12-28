http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rNEkuy9va4o/

Colombian soccer fans took to the streets of Cali on Sunday evening to celebrate their team’s success in violation of the country’s latest lockdown measures in response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Fans of America de Cali celebrated en masse after their team’s victory over Bogota-based team Sante Fe, marking their second consecutive victory of Colombia’s highest division.

In videos circulating on social media, unmasked fans were seen dancing and drinking well into the early hours of the morning. Such activity took place in blatant violation of the country’s current lockdown measures, which included a curfew and a ban on alcohol between 9 p.m. through till 5 a.m. in the morning. Fireworks displays were also seen lighting up the city’s skies in celebration.

Así celebran los hinchas del @americadecalisa en el barrio Oasis de Comfandi, en el norte de #CaliCo . Con juegos pirotécnicos celebran la ⭐ #15. #VamosEscarlatas pic.twitter.com/MpqWPvco5b — El País Cali ὏#ElPaisPaLante (@elpaiscali) December 28, 2020

Despite the violation of the local decrees, security forces confirmed to local media that the celebrations went by peacefully and without major incident. Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina congratulated the team but called on fans to respect the rules with the aim of stopping contagion.

“We are happy because America won its 15th title, a star number,” he said. “[However], I summon the people of Cali to save lives and obey the curfew and dry law, as you only have one life.” Both Bogota and Medellin are also under similar restrictions. Con cánticos, pitos, espuma, pero sin protocolos de bioseguridad, así celebran en la Avenida Roosevelt el triunfo del @AmericadeCali . #americacampeon pic.twitter.com/EaVOl0orwC — El País Cali ὏#ElPaisPaLante (@elpaiscali) December 28, 2020 The restrictions imposed in Cali come as the city’s intensive care unit (ICU) occupation recently reached a red alert due to another wave of contagion across the country. In September, the country’s authorities eased some social distancing measures, after nearly seven months of lockdown, although the current rise has forced the government to shut the country down again. Despite imposing one of the world’s strictest lockdown regimes, Colombia remains one of the coronavirus pandemic’s most severely affected nations. As of Monday, health officials have recorded close to 1.6 million cases and 42,171 deaths, the 11th highest figure worldwide. With a population of some 50 million people, the country also has a deaths-per-million ratio of 871.71, placing it below many of its Latin American neighbors including Bolivia, Panama, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

