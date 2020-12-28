https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congressman-elect-luke-letlow-dead-41-after-contracting-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who earlier this month announced that he had contracted coronavirus, passed away on Tuesday.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the family said in a statement, according to the Monroe News-Star. “A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

In a Dec. 18 Twitter post Letlow had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was “at home resting.” But the News-Star noted that Letlow was admitted to St. Francis the next day.

A Dec. 23rd statement from a representative for Letlow noted that Letlow had “been transferred from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center in Shreveport, LA as he continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19.”

The Republican, who had been elected to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, would have entered office in less than a week on Jan. 3.

