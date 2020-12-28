https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/conservative-prof-gets-heat-fascinating-poll-gender-pronouns/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Students at Princeton University were miffed at a conservative professor’s Twitter poll which asked whether people noting their “preferred” gender pronouns is due to their “sex, gender [or] ideology.”

According to The Daily Princetonian, “multiple students” claimed Professor Robert George’s poll was “transphobic” and “invalidating of nonbinary and gender-nonconforming experiences.”

One critic, student Griffin Brooks, said “Pronouns are a microcosm of the large issue at hand, which is trans / nonbinary / [gender-nonconforming] acceptance.” Junior Josiah Gouker added that George engaged in a “thinly-veiled attack” on trans and non-binary people.

