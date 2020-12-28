https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-restriction-flights-curb-the-spread/2020/12/28/id/1003391

Cuba reportedly will restrict flights from the U.S. and a few other countries due to a spike in its COVID-19 cases.

Beginning New Year’s Day, Cuba temporarily will restrict the arrival of travelers from the U.S., Mexico, Panama, Bahamas, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, per CNN on Monday. There was no further explanation on the extent of the limitations.

Cuba will require a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before traveling from all countries beginning Jan. 10. People arriving also must follow health protocols established by authorities, according to Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry’s website said the country had seen a surge in new coronavirus cases recently after international travelers began arriving following the reopening of the country’s international airports in November. The airports had been closed since March in an effort to reduce coronavirus infections.

The state-run Cuba Debate said at least 71.5% of new cases were traced to travelers arriving from the countries being restricted beginning Jan. 1.

Ministry National Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia told the Cuba Debate that reducing the number of travelers will decrease the number of cases being “imported into the country.”

The ministry said Cuba had 11,434 coronavirus cases and 143 deaths since the pandemic started. Garcia added 3,783 Cubans had tested positive between the beginning of November and Dec. 23.

Cuban health officials Monday reported 229 new positive COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the previous 24 hours.

