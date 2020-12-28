https://newsthud.com/watch-republican-senator-calls-for-trump-to-concede-and-accept-the-outcome-of-the-election/

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” this morning Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called on Trump to concede the election.

“I think the president should accept the outcome of the election,” Toomey said, adding “He had every right to challenge these votes, he had every right to recounts and to litigate. He has done all of those things in my state of Pennsylvania. He’s drawn conservative Republican judges who’ve dismissed these cases for a lack of any credible evidence.”

During the same interview, Toomey warned time is running out to sign the stimulus bill.

Several hours later, Trump did sign the stimulus bill, tweeting “Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!”

WATCH: