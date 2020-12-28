https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrat-senate-candidates-wife-accused-him-of-running-over-her-foot-footage-shows_3634531.html

Newly released police body camera footage shows the wife of a Democratic Senate candidate speaking to police after accusing him of running over her foot.

The incident involving Raphael Warnock and his wife, Ouleye Ndoye, took place in March.

“I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show,” Ndoye told police officers.

The footage was aired during a recent episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” It had not been released before that.

The Atlanta Police Department declined to provide a copy of the police report. Warnock was never charged with a crime.

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a police officer said he didn’t see any signs that Ndoye’s foot was run over, while medical professionals who examined it said they didn’t locate swelling, redness, or bruising or broken bones.

Warnock told the paper that the dispute stemmed from Ndoye wanting to take their two children to visit family members in Senegal. He said he wanted the divorce they were going through finalized before they traveled.

In the video, an officer asks Warnock if he ran over his wife’s foot. “I don’t think so,” Warnock said, “I do not think so.”

“I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m going to move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot,” he added.

Ndoye said Warnock did run over her foot. “He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over,” she told officers. “This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who is being challenged by Warnock for the seat she holds, said his ex-wife’s allegations “are deeply troubling.”

“Domestic abuse is a very serious issue, and this new body cam footage is certainly difficult to watch. Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard,” she said in a statement.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) speaks with members of the press after participating in early voting at Chastain Park Gymnasium in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 16, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia Republican Party spokeswoman Abigail Sigler issued a similar statement calling on Warnock to answer questions about what happened.

A campaign spokesperson for Warnock told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement: “This is desperate and shameful. Kelly Loeffler has spent her entire campaign attacking Reverend Warnock and has now stooped to a new low of attacking his family. While she continues to wage her pathetic and dishonest campaign, Reverend Warnock will keep fighting for the people of Georgia who Kelly Loeffler left behind.”

Warnock spoke with the Journal-Constitution in March and Fox 5 in May, the campaign noted. Warnock told Fox that voters “are not asking me about my family.”

“Many of them have been through divorce. We’re now divorced. And I’ve seen a great deal of respect that they’ve given to the privacy of my family,” he said at the time.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Warnock is the senior pastor, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

When the accusations were first made public, Warnock told the church in a sermon that “while divorce is not ideal, divorce is not the worst thing that can happen to you,” according to the Journal-Constitution, adding, “So pray for us.” The video of the sermon was later removed from the church’s Facebook page.

In a recent statement to CBS 46, Warnock added, “I’m going to stay focused on my family which includes their mother and I’m going to stay focused on the people of Georgia who during a pandemic are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games.”

Randall Kessler, Ndoye’s divorce lawyer, told The Epoch Times via email: “Throughout the divorce she did not disparage him and has done what she could to not publicly discuss their private life because they have children who they both dearly love. She wants to continue to follow that path.”

