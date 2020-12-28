https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531862-democrats-think-2000-direct-payments-will-pass-house

House Democratic leaders on Monday said they would win approval of a measure approving $2,000 direct payments to eligible individuals and their families, putting pressure on Senate GOP leaders to take up the bill.

The House is set to vote on the measure under the suspension of House rules that means it will need a two-thirds majority of those present for passage.

The two-thirds majority is a heavy lift since many Republicans are lining up against the bill despite President TrumpDonald TrumpNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Loeffler, Perdue praise Trump for signing COVID-19 relief legislation after uncertainty Trump signs .3T relief, spending package MORE’s clamorous endorsement.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse GOP rejects unanimous consent on ,000 direct payments End of an era: Champion of programs for the poor retiring Trump slams relief bill, calls on Congress to increase stimulus money MORE (D-Md.) has been in “productive conversations” with GOP leaders, however, and is “hopeful” the measure will be approved under suspension and that a backup plan for passage won’t be needed, his office said.

While a sizable number of GOP lawmakers have expressed unease with additional spending on stimulus checks, top Republicans said they believed enough members could break party lines to provide Democrats with the two-thirds needed for it to pass via suspension.

One GOP lawmaker said that the bill was being informally whipped and expected enough support for it to pass under suspension of the rules.

Hoyer told Democrats on a conference call Monday afternoon that if the bill fails under suspension, they’ll send it immediately to the House Rules Committee, creating a rule that will allow it pass with a mere majority — a much lower bar that Democrats can easily clear on their own.

Afterwards, the bill would come to the floor Monday night, allowing House lawmakers to return to their districts for the remainder of the abbreviated holiday.

The issue of increasing the stimulus checks has put GOP leaders in a bind.

On one hand, they want to support their White House ally; on the other, they oppose the additional deficit spending and don’t want to give Democrats an economic victory just as President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNew York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election Trump to hold rally in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs Five GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight MORE is about to assume the presidency. Fueling the budget concerts, the Joint Committee on Taxation estimated Monday that the $2,000 stimulus checks would cost taxpayers pile an additional $464 billions on top of the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill signed by Trump on Sunday.

Democrats are taking every opportunity to highlight the GOP divisions.

Democrats attempted to pass legislation to increase the amount from $600 to $2,000 last week via unanimous consent, but were ultimately blocked by Republicans despite Trump’s calls to increase the relief checks.

The vote comes after Trump railed against a sweeping $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and omnibus spending package shortly after its passage last week, releasing a statement that he “told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.” While Trump ultimately signed the omnibus, he has reiterated calls to increase the relief checks.

Naomi Jagoda contributed.

