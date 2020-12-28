https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/byron-yorks-daily-memo-yes-they-are-defunding-the-police
About The Author
Related Posts
AOC Says Pelosi and Schumer Need to Go
December 16, 2020
Study: Biden’s Minimum Wage Plan Would Kill 2 Million Jobs
October 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy