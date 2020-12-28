https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/did-you-get-a-paycheck-on-friday-restaurant-owner-in-california-blocks-in-health-inspectors-car/

First, let’s take a look back at last week when The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura posted this video of Bread & Barley owner Carlos Roman showing off the “Notice of Closure” order he received along with the accompanying fines for interfering with the duties of health officers. This is California, by the way.

Owner of Bread & Barley Carlos Roman, has received a ‘Notice Of Closure’ order and has been fined for $1000 by public health. ‘Interfering with the duties of health officers’ and ‘failure to comply with health officer order’ are the fines Roman has received. pic.twitter.com/euhBWi4yG3 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 24, 2020

Now go back a couple of days farther and take a look at Roman interfering with the duties of a health officer by using his truck to block in the health officer’s car. Our favorite part is where he asks the health officer if he got a paycheck that Friday.

A restaurant owner in CA blockades health inspector’s car in protest after receiving citation for OUTDOOR dining. “This is what happens when people get desperate. I’m desperate.” pic.twitter.com/syWNZXzLeN — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) December 28, 2020

The Washington Examiner reports: “A local Los Angeles outlet reported that a citation from the health department found two people eating outside, which is against coronavirus restrictions. Roman fired back at the claim that the two people were on a public bench, and his staff did not go out to serve them.”

And then 2 days later, the health department decided to take revenge and effin gave him a notice of closure. — Sassy Tim Tim (@SassyTimTim) December 28, 2020

I support this man. Keep fighting sir. — The Bitcoin Hat Guy (@knowbitcoin) December 28, 2020

This guy is a hero – we need more of this spirit. End the lockdowns, and Open America! @TuckerCarlson — Eric (@vtseal) December 28, 2020

Support him and anyone willing to fight for themselves. Deliberately crushing lives to make them dependent upon the government. — #somemom (@Mamacannabis1) December 28, 2020

So tired of people still getting paid telling folks who can’t that they need to close up shop. — Frank Parker (@fparker77) December 28, 2020

May that guy be blessed by the Lord. — Ivan Oranrof (@IvanOranrof) December 28, 2020

How can these health inspectors look themselves in the mirror and have an ounce of respect for themselves. It’s one of the many unbelievable things about Covid honestly, that these people could think they’re doing any good — Owen Habel (@owenhabel) December 28, 2020

All of the govt officials issuing the restrictions and mandates are not being affected by any of it. They spent as much time considering the collateral damage as they did evaluating the evidence supporting their policies – which is none. — Barb Gladders (@RGBG01) December 28, 2020

👑 KING 👑 — realLaocoön (@ArmaVirumque312) December 28, 2020

This is what happens when you give a little power to idiots — MaxEcanO (@maxfrommfc) December 28, 2020

I don’t know how health inspectors look at themselves in the mirror. — Alicia Seymour (@ASeymourRE) December 28, 2020

God bless this man. — President Elect Duryea (@Duryea132) December 28, 2020

He should give her copies of his business turnover for the past 12 months. If her department is willing to cover his financial costs for every day he’s closed, then he should close. Otherwise, as long as everyone is outside, keep the business open. — Dame what’s-her-face MBE OBE (@ScaramooshViral) December 28, 2020

These governors and mayors need to be forcibly and permanently removed. — Frank A. Bavaro (@Fbavaro1) December 28, 2020

We need a national “Do Not Serve List” where bureaucrats and politicians enforcing these lock down orders are listed. Individuals and businesses could then refuse to sell food, entertainment, and services to those listed. Blacklist those enforcing unfair results from society — King_of_OCONUS 🇺🇸 (@nunyallbusiness) December 28, 2020

A bunch of restaurants in New York have already put Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a do-not-serve list.

