https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/drew-holden-pitches-a-podcast-where-he-interviews-the-subjects-of-slates-advice-column/

Drew Holden has put together some amazing threads revealing the hypocrisy in politics and the media, but this one’s just for fun. This time around, he’s collected some of the submissions to Slate’s “Dear Prudie” advice column, and while we doubt most of them are real, someone had to think these up.

I’ve decided I’m going to start a podcast called “Humans of Slate” where I hunt down and interview the submitters/subjects of Slate’s advice columns. Episode 1: do you really need to ask? pic.twitter.com/Yr14h1nvIQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 2: sex gone wrong pic.twitter.com/0Q3oO7gS53 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 3: sometimes the answer is just ‘no’ pic.twitter.com/l7fjVugcw8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 4: getting these two lovebirds back together. pic.twitter.com/5ulYN1vGl5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 7: the race episode pic.twitter.com/TWaKGWlwnJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 8: you made this up didn’t you pic.twitter.com/tYxhGC0BAn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 9: i promise i won’t tell her dude I just wanna know pic.twitter.com/aTb59c7jez — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 10: my interview with hunter biden pic.twitter.com/E2tDRnHNPy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 11: just break up with your boyfriend/girlfriend, don’t bother the advice columnist pic.twitter.com/9rngABNFmd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 12: how did we get here pic.twitter.com/IlCIGFG7ZQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 14: just confirming my girlfriend didn’t write this one pic.twitter.com/PkfrPiWZ2k — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 15: have you considered being a better parent pic.twitter.com/qZNo0L5fUb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 16: alright, who’s gonna tell him? (this could also be its own separate podcast) pic.twitter.com/oyCdZNqrK0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 17: The Bad People pic.twitter.com/gwPjhkAEMb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 18: anatomy of a karen pic.twitter.com/H5Gomd3wRt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 19: run, don’t walk, away from this one, even if it’s your family pic.twitter.com/EDp5jZnO1m — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

Episode 20 (season finale): please just see a therapist (this is also an alternate title for the podcast) pic.twitter.com/v93m4wyXdu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 28, 2020

You had me at hunt down. — The Big Guy (@gravyfist) December 29, 2020

I haven’t even scrolled through this yet but it is so overdue and I can’t wait — Chris Casper (@tampacasper) December 29, 2020

I feel like you would just find Slate employees. — #BillsMafia🅨⓫🦬 (@jeffreybigmoney) December 28, 2020

“Dear Penthouse, Im sure you will think I made this up but I swear its all true” — varifrank (@varifrank) December 29, 2020

Are these real, because if they are we are screwed. — Ask AmyS™️ or don’t (@askamys) December 28, 2020

I have #DearPrudie permanently muted. I don’t want to wrestle with the possibility that this corner of the human race exists. — byrns (@itbyrns) December 29, 2020

These people need Jesus. pic.twitter.com/uRCElJO41R — Grim Reaper-Elect Cocaine Mitch (@ColumbianMitch) December 28, 2020

Plot twist: 90% of them are fake. — John G. Mateus, Esq. (@MateusLaw) December 29, 2020

